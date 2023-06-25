DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Local cities have made the decision to cancel events ahead of the threat of Sunday’s severe weather.

Springboro announced in a post on social media that the concert featuring the Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra was supposed to be held at 7 p.m. at North Park in Springboro. Event organizers are attempting to schedule a new date for the event to take place.

The city of Centerville was supposed to have The Motown Sounds of Touch at Stubbs Park in Centerville, but the city canceled it as well.

“The City of Centerville makes every effort to get our concerts in, but safety is our number one priority,” the city says. “We appreciate your understanding and look forward to seeing you soon.”

