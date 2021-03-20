Local churches, organizations collaborate to clean up Xenia Saturday

Local churches and organizations met to clean up an area in Xenia Saturday.

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Several churches and organizations across the Miami Valley collaborated to help clean up Xenia Saturday.

According to a post on Facebook, participants met at 9 a.m. on Xenia Avenue and spent a few hours cleaning up the area.

The following groups were part of the collaborative effort:

  • East End Community Center
  • Twin Towers
  • Living Word Church
  • New Hope Church
  • Christian Life Center
  • Good Shepherd Ministries
  • Full Circle Treatment

The Facebook post said the event was the first clean up of the year.

