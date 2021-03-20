Local churches, organizations collaborate to clean up Xenia Saturday

Local churches and organizations met to clean up an area in Xenia Saturday.

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Several churches and organizations across the Miami Valley collaborated to help clean up Xenia Saturday.

According to a post on Facebook, participants met at 9 a.m. on Xenia Avenue and spent a few hours cleaning up the area.

The following groups were part of the collaborative effort:

East End Community Center

Twin Towers

Living Word Church

New Hope Church

Christian Life Center

Good Shepherd Ministries

Full Circle Treatment

The Facebook post said the event was the first clean up of the year.