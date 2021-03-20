Local churches, organizations collaborate to clean up Xenia Saturday

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Several churches and organizations across the Miami Valley collaborated to help clean up Xenia Saturday.
According to a post on Facebook, participants met at 9 a.m. on Xenia Avenue and spent a few hours cleaning up the area.
The following groups were part of the collaborative effort:
- East End Community Center
- Twin Towers
- Living Word Church
- New Hope Church
- Christian Life Center
- Good Shepherd Ministries
- Full Circle Treatment
The Facebook post said the event was the first clean up of the year.