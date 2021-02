DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local church is offering a different approach to the centuries-old tradition of Ash Wednesday.

Christ Episcopal Church on West First Street is offering “Ashes to Go” on Wednesday, Feb. 17. The event will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. outside in the church courtyard.

Clergy will be masked and will sanitize between each visitor. People are also welcome to mark the ashes on themselves if they choose.

Ash Wednesday marks the start of the holy season of Lent.