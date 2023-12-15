DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — More than $40 million in Super RAPIDS grants have been awarded to more than 80 higher education institutions across Ohio, according to the governor’s office.

The grants, included in the state operating budget, are a one-time funding boost to the traditional RAPIDS program.

The grants are meant to support collaborative projects among qualifying institutions to strengthen education and training opportunities by upgrading their lab and classroom space with new, modern equipment.

Super RAPIDS grant winners in our area include:

Butler Tech Career Center

Warren County Career Center

Central State University

Clark State College

Edison State Community College

Sinclair Community College

Wright State University

Greene County Career Center

Upper Valley Career Center

“We have thousands of jobs coming to Ohio and it’s vital that our workforce is prepared and ready to fill them,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “This funding provides an opportunity for our students to learn the skills they will need in their future career on the equipment Ohio’s businesses use.”

Some of the industries served through the RAPIDS program include IT and cybersecurity, robotics, and healthcare.