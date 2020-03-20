Local businesses to apply for SBA loans amid shutdowns

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials with the U.S. Small Business Administration say Ohio shops and restaurants affected by the mandatory shutdowns are now eligible to apply for loans of up to $2 million.

Officials with the Small Business Administration told say they are expecting a high number of applicants for their Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program.

“It’s scary,” said Roberto DiSalvo, the owner of Mamma DiSalvo’s in Kettering. “You sit up at night worried, ‘Am I going to be able to open my business back up?'”

DiSalvo told 2 NEWS his staff has been reduced from 35 to 5 as they fill only carryout orders.

This will be his first time applying for a loan from the Small Business Administration, he said.

“They give you a low percentage rate for return, and they give you so long to pay it off, and it will help give you a little cushion to kind of support your payroll and all your taxes that are coming up,” DiSalvo said.

“The loans may be used by Ohio small businesses and not-for-profits to pay for fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills,” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said at a news conference Thursday.

Any small business in Ohio affected by the shutdowns may apply for an economic injury disaster loan, according to Everett Woodel, Jr. of the Small Business Administration.

“What the SBA does is provide them very long payback time: 30 years on a fixed loan of 3.75 percent up to $2 million,” Woodel said.

Woodel told 2 NEWS it’s hard to estimate how many businesses may apply for the loans but added this event is unlike any other.

“There’s 950,000 small businesses in the state of Ohio,” he said. “How many of those will actually apply? We’re going to know soon enough.”

“We’re here,” DiSalvo said. “We’re going to hopefully count our blessings that we’ll be back and ready to go and go on in full swing of everything.”

To apply for an SBA loan, click here.