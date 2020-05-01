Local business reacts to ‘Stay Safe Ohio’ order

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new ‘Stay Safe Ohio‘ order in some ways replaces the old stay-at-home order. It extends the requirement for all Ohio residents to stay at home unless they’re engaged in essential activities until May 29.

“A lot of things we’re gonna be doing in the month of May as we open things up in May so the order itself will be superseded as we issue new orders throughout the month,” Governor Mike DeWine said during a media briefing on Friday.

In reaction to ‘Stay Safe Ohio,’ small business owners are speaking out. Elizabeth Valenti, partner of Wheat Penny Oven & Bar said she’s grateful for the extension.

“Right now this whole patio would be packed. The sides would be down and the parking lot would be full. That’s how we want it but we want it done safely and at the right time, and it was not the right time to do it,” Valenti said.

The restaurant serves customers with new menu items for carry-out only.

“Typically carry-out only is about 5 percent of our business at most. And it was a really quick pivot we had to do to turn to carry-out. So really quickly we modified our menu and totally laid off our entire staff that Monday the 16th with the exception of 5 people,” said Valenti.