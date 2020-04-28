Local businesses preparing to reopen with new employee mask requirement

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced that retail and consumer services can resume operations May 12, but they will have to follow certain guidelines that include mandatory face coverings for employees.

Owner of Brim hats and accessories, Amelia O’Dowd, said reopening her store comes with mixed emotions.

“There’s definitely a leap of faith in this that’s a little bit scary, but I feel like we’ve been given the resources to do this and do this well,” she said.

As a hobby sewist, a fairly new term that combines “sew” and “artist,” she began making masks for her staff at home. The masks are used as Brim employees work virtually with their customers. When Brim opens in a few weeks, they’ll also be given to customers who will be served by appointment.

“Right now I’m working on getting my stockpile up so we’ll have enough when we open and my staff will have multiple masks so they can keep washing them every day and we’ll be able to give them to customers who are coming in so that both people are masked and protected and safe,” O’Dowd said.

Mendelson’s Discount Store in Dayton is donating materials like velcro and elastic to local businesses and first responders.

“One day they brought 15 guys down and went through the whole building and got four truckloads of stuff they can re-purpose. And it does my heart so good to find out people use this stuff to help the Dayton population,” said Sandy Mendelson, Owner of Mendelson’s.

Until they officially reopen, Brim is giving masks to customers with online purchases of $50 or more. Mendelson’s has more supplies to donate. Anyone in need can stop by to check out their inventory.