Local businesses install new technology to keep workers safe

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As businesses begin to reopen, the health and safety of employees is a major concern. Mark Keilholz, the owner of Skyline Chili by Dayton Mall said the spread of coronavirus left him concerned about the health and safety of his staff, but a system by a local technology company helped put his mind at ease.

“It creates a safer atmosphere, not only our guests but our employees who are here a lot longer than our guests,” Keilholz said.

The system, produced and installed by Extreme Microbial Technologies, a Dayton-based company, kills pathogens that travel through the air landing on food and surfaces.

“What we’re able to do is install technology into a facility that creates an ionized hydrogen peroxide continuously into the environment,” said Randy Mount, CEO of Extreme Microbial Technologies.

According to Mount, the air system technology is effective on bacteria and molds that can contaminate food and make employees sick.

“Those are things we’re able to see anywhere from a 50 percent to 98 percent reduction literally within hours or days,” he said. You can’t spray Clorox or Lysol on a surface and eliminate those microbes that exist in the air as well as those surfaces as they’re getting re-contaminated.”

The system has been installed at several local businesses including Lucky’s Taproom, Jojo’s salon and James Free Jewelers.