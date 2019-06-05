Local businesses, organizations collecting donations for tornado victims

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Storm damage in Old North Dayton. (Photo: Catherine Ross)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Businesses, churches, and organizations across the Miami Valley are collecting donations for storm victims in the wake of Monday's tornado outbreak.

READ MORE: How to donate to communities hit by storms

Some of those groups have shared information about donation drives. They include:

MAMA DISALVO'S

The eatery will donate $1 per meal to the American Red Cross through June 9

PANERA

25 cents from every cookie sold at select Panera locations will be donated to the Greater Dayton Disaster Relief Fund of The Dayton Foundation through June 16.

KETTERING ANIMAL HOSPITAL

Accepting pet food donations at their location at 1600 Delco Park Drive

MONTGOMERY COUNTY ANIMAL RESOURCE CENTER

ARC is in need of blankets and towels. Most of theirs had to be thrown out during the water outage because they could not be washed or sanitized.

Anyone can bring those items in during regular business hours.

GIRL SCOUTS OF WESTERN OHIO

Top cookie sellers will meet outside the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on June 4 between 4 pm and 7 pm to collect donations for those affected by the tornado outbreak.

CARRA BUILDERS COMMERICIAL CONSTRUCTION

Carra Builders is accepting donations of needed items such as toiletries over the next few weeks. They plan to put together care packages for families' specific needs.

You can take items to 335 Huls Drive in Clayton between 8 am and 5 pm. Those who cannot drop off donations during those hours can potentially meet with someone after-hours or on weekends if need be.

NORTHRIDGE CHURCH OF CHRIST

The Churches of Christ Disaster Response Team will be distributing supplies at the Northridge Church of Christ from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.

It is also accepting applications from families who need help with their homes and properties, and people are welcome to drop off supply donations as well.

Free meals will be provided at the church, located at 578 Northridge Road in Circleville, from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, call 937-308-7593

WARPED WING

The brewery continues to accept the following donations:

Toiletries (soap, deodorant, oral care, toilet paper/wipes)

Baby food, formula, diapers

Trash bags

Work gloves

Tarps

Flashlights/batteries

Cleaning supplies

Laundry detergent

Cash

Gift cards

Gas cards

CEDAR HILL FURNITURE

Cedar Hill Furniture is accepting donations during normal business hours for tornado victims at all three of our locations. These donations will be dispersed with help from the Dayton Foodbank, Catholic Social Services and other local organizations. The items needed are: water, canned food, diapers, wipes, baby formula, personal hygiene products, trash bags, batteries, socks, and new underwear. Please come together with us to help our local communities through this unimaginable time.



Huber Heights Location

7900 Cedar Hill Drive

Huber Heights, OH 45424



Kettering Location

960 E Dorothy Lane

Kettering, OH 45419



Springfield Location

5506 Urbana Road

Springfield, OH 45502



Business Hours:

Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

FURST THE FLORIST AND GREENHOUSES

Furst Florist, located in Old North Dayton, is accepting donations to distribute to the community. Items being collected and distributed include: bottled water, baby formula, diapers, non-perishable food items, personal hygiene items, toilet paper, cleaning supplies, flashlights, batteries, blankets, and pillows.

Furst Florist is located at 1306 Troy Street at the intersection with Stanley Ave.

THE CAKERY OF DAYTON

The Cakery of Dayton is accepting items for disaster relief. For those who bring in items to help people affected by the tornadoes, they can receive 10% off a purchase at The Cakery of Dayton.

KETTERING CITY SCHOOLS

The transportation department of Kettering City Schools is holding a "Stuff the Bus" event to help those affected by the Memorial Day tornadoes.

Learn more HERE.

TROTWOOD BAPTIST CHURCH

Open from 9 am to 12 pm and 4 pm to 8 pm to collect donations at 777 Trotwood Boulevard in Trotwood.

Items that Trotwood Baptist Church are collecting include: laundry detergent, non-perishable food, peanut butter and jelly, drinks other than water, snacks, cleaning supplies (such as, but not limited to Windex, mops, brooms, cleaning wipes), paper towels, tissues, paper plates, cups, and disposable flatware.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP FIRE DEPARTMENT

Accepting and distributing donations at 2400 Turner Rd., Dayton, OH 45416

The fire department is accepting toilet paper, paper towels, paper plates, cups, plastic forks and spoons, trash bags, hygiene products, grocery bags (to sort items), dish soap, liquid laundry detergent, bread, pasta, cereal, pop tarts, and diapers.

If your organization, or an organization you know, is collecting donations for storm victims, contact 2 NEWS at newstips@wdtn.com.

To see a list of businesses and organizations feeding and distributing items to storm victims, click HERE.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.