Miami Valley News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Reynolds Associate Foundation will host its sixth Habitat for Humanity build in the parking lot of its Dayton headquarters on Saturday, August 28.

Nearly 200 volunteers will construct two single-story homes for two local families, according to a release. One of those families emigrated to the United States from Uganda in 2014 to escape ongoing violence. The parents, Manshiro and Antoinette, said they dream of raising their children where it is safe and secure.

The build will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday with expectations of finishing by noon. Dayton-area high school students (16-18 years old) looking to satisfy any community service hour requirements are encouraged to participate. To sign up to help, email associate_relations@reyrey.com.

“I’m excited for this opportunity to give associates a direct hand in helping our community. It is wonderful to see how the house comes together through the combined effort and vision of so many,” said Megan Rosencrans, President of the Reynolds Associate Foundation Board of Trustees.

The foundation said both families are expected to attend the build. Once the house is built, Habitat sells the home to the family through a 20-year interest free mortgage.

Local business to host Habitat for Humanity build - How Dayton students can help

