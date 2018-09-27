Miami Valley builders construct displays out of canned food

MIAMI TWP, Ohio (WDTN) - MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) - People visiting the Dayton Mall Thursday witnessed a lot of CANstruction as area builders stacked canned-goods into designs for a cause.

30,000 cans of food were used by 11 teams with backgrounds in construction, architecture, manufacturing and technology.

Each team challenged themselves with a design and gathering the right goods. Builders like Melissa Hohler of Henny Penny will say the building part is actually is the easiest.

"We are all design engineers that are on the team. The design element was not too hard. But the color coordinating, to make sure the cans represented the food element's that we wanted to have, that was a little challenging," said Hohler.

It took a few trips to the grocery store, but the teams have it all figured out. You can expect this to become a tradition.

"This is actually an international competition. This is the first time it's been in the Greater Dayton area in 10 years. We are very excited to bring it back and plan to have it every year," said John Morris the president of Associated Builders and Contractors Inc. Morris is also a Miami Township Trustee.

Miami Township came up with the idea of having the event at the Dayton Mall.

The design part is all fun, but the purpose behind the event is serious.

"It takes a community to make something big happen," said Lora Davenport of the Dayton Foodbank. "One in six people struggle with hunger and all of this food is actually coming back to the Foodbank so we can put it into the hands of people in need."

The cans displays will be showcased in the center of the mall. If you'd like to get involved you can donate canned goods through October.