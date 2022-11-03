If you like alcohol, launch parties and surprises, this announcement may be of your interest.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you like alcohol, launch parties and surprises, this announcement may be of your interest.

Warped Wing Brewing Company is partnering with Esther Price Candies for the launch party and reveal of the return of the ‘Original Esther’s Li’l Secret’ product.

The brewery is inviting the public to the Dayton Brewery and Taproom located at 26 Wyandot St. in Dayton on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m.

If you plan to attend the reveal, the brewery says there are no tickets, seated dinner, time slots or anything preparational for guests to worry about, according to their website. Attendees are said to just show up and have a good time for a beer party.

The ‘Esther’s Li’l Secret’ product will be available for purchase on tap and in four-pack cans to go at the Springboro and Mason locations on Friday, Nov. 4. Barrel-aged variants will be available in single 12.7-ounce bottles and on tap at the locations as well.

No howler or growler fills will be done on Thursday night.

To find out more about the party and reveal, click here.