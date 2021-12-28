DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — While you finalize your plans for the last night of the year, Miami Valley bars and restaurants want to make sure you have a fun and safe time.

At Jimmie’s Ladder 11, employees are ready to send you into a new year with great food. Joseph Abrams, the manager of the restaurant, said they will be serving several different specials, including lobster bisque and prime rib.

“We focus on just giving you a really nice meal since it’s going to be your last meal of the year most likely,” Abrams said.

Along with their New Year’s Eve dinner specials, the restaurant is following guidelines and taking precautions to protect people from COVID-19.

“We have our tables spaced a bit, masks are recommended,” Abrams said.

Across town, Yellow Cab Tavern is also getting ready for its big bash. Brian Johnson, the marketing manager for the bar, said this is the fourth year of their New Year’s Eve party and there will be something new.

“We have a really exciting New Year’s Eve party this year. This is our fourth annual Times Square-style ball drop. But we’re also adding a silent disco this year,” Johnson said.

Guests will get to watch the ball drop in the parking lot area of the bar and everyone will get a complimentary champagne toast.

Johnson said they are also doing what they can to make everyone comfortable and keep people safe while they ring in the new year. He said they are following all CDC and City of Dayton guidelines, and there will be plenty of space for people to spread out.

“We’re going to have tons of fire pits and warmers and all sorts of good stuff to keep people inside and outside, if you want, so we can be safe with COVID and everything as well,” Johnson said.

To buy tickets to Yellow Cab Tavern’s NYE Party, click here. To find out more about the NYE specials at Jimmie’s Ladder 11 and to make reservations, click here.