Local bars and restaurants ring in 2021 early due to Ohio COVID-19 curfew

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An unprecedented year has led to unique looking holiday celebrations, New Years Eve is no exception, for many business owners, this night is also taking a financial toll.

Usually Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton would be packed with people counting down the final hours until midnight.

This year, their 4th annual ball drop celebration had to wrap up at 9:30 p.m. due to the state’s COVID-19 curfew.

“It’s just a little honor and a way to nod out the year that wouldn’t stop giving, we still wanted to celebrate,” Yellow Cab Marketing Manager Brian Johnson said.

In previous years, the holidays could make up to 5% of Yellow Cab’s business, but in 2020, they’re trying to make ends meet. Johnson said he’s hopeful the restaurant can bounce back in 2021.

“Knowing the vaccine is out there, the vaccine seems to be working, so in hopes within no more than six months we can get back to normal and see if we can do even better than we were before,” Johnson said.

Troll Pub at the Wheelhouse in Dayton held their New Year’s toast at 8:21 p.m.– that’s 21:21 in military time.

“Everybody’s had a rough year, between our patrons, our staff, we want to make sure we all have some sense of normality this year,” Troll Pub Director of Guest Relations Emily Langhardt said.

Even though 2020 kept everyone 6 feet apart, Langhardt said the pandemic brought people together in support of local businesses.

“This has strengthened us as a staff and as a community, because we all have been in this together truly,” Langhardt said. “So I hope moving forward, we keep the same sense of togetherness.”

The Ohio Restaurant Association is calling on congress to continue passing legislation to support their industries and other small businesses. Until additional relief arrives, they’re asking everyone to continue buying local in 2021.