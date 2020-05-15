Local barbershops and salons reopen with restrictions

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Barbershops and hair salons across the Miami Valley are finally open for business again. The scissors are back out at Square One Salon and Spa in Dayton.

“It’s like the first day of school. Everyone is like ‘what will I wear today? What do I do? What’s my stations going to look like?’ Today’s been a super day so far,” said Brent Johnson, part-owner of Square One.

Upon arrival, Square One is checking temperatures and having clients wait in their cars until the previous guest has left and the station they’ll be serviced at is sanitized.

“It’s important that I take care of my team. That our team is safe and can go home to their families safely,” Johnson said.

Locally barbershops are doing something similar. At Deeez Cuttz Barbershop in Trotwood, owner Shaun Wilson has installed partitions.

“As you can see these green shields right here are partitions. That’ll protect each barber from each other and their client. I got them hanging from the ceiling that way they’re not in the floor space,” Wilson said.

Both owners hoping the new safety measure will help keep Dayton strong.