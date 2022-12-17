Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church is holding a giveaway for the Christmas season.

A release says that St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Dayton will hold a Christmas gift card distribution event on Saturday, Dec. 17 starting at 10 a.m. at the church in Dayton.

“St. Luke wants to bless as many families as possible with gifts in hopes they will see the message and spirit of Christmas at work in their lives and our community,” Renard Allen, Jr., pastor at St. Luke Baptist Church said.

The release says the cards will be valued at $25 and handed out to people on a first-come, first-serve basis for families in need.