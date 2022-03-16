DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The First Four games are back in Dayton, and one local pastry shop is making game day sweeter with basketball-themed cookies.

Ashley’s Pastry Shop can be found at 21 Park Avenue in Dayton, and this year, they are showing their Raiders and Dayton pride in time for the First Four. The bakery has posted several photos to Facebook featuring cookies and treats decorated for both WSU and the University of Dayton. To see more, click here.

The business said on its website that it is ready to provide goodies for watch parties, and they offer more than just cookies. For those craving something more on the savory side, the bakery said it offers pretzel knots for sandwiches, salt sticks, rye sticks, baguettes and fresh rolls for burgers.

To learn more about Ashley’s Pastry Shop, or to see their menu, click here.