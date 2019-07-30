Local attorney calls Capital One breach a ‘wake up call’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Capital One data breach is one of the largest reported data breaches ever.

“It’s going to be hefty. It’s going to be big, and I think this really needs to wake people up,” says local internet attorney Andrew Rossow. “Nobody is safe, and I think in this case, it was possibly inevitable.”

Capital One says a hacker exposed customers’ personal information, stealing information like credit histories, addresses, and social security numbers. More than 100 million people had their information compromised.

“Hopefully people will take it a lot more seriously, and it’s very serious,” states Rossow.

Rossow says there are steps victims can take. He urges people to check their bank statements, set alerts on accounts, sign up for credit services and threat detection, and call the number on the back of the credit card for any questions.

“You want to make sure that nothing looks fishy,” says Rossow.

Rossow says it’s not just Capital One customers who should be concerned.

“There are so many financial transactions we are all linked to. Whether you are directly using Capital One, they may be connected with another service that you’re using,” states Rossow. “So when you have emails, addresses, card applications going all over the place — it’s something that affects everybody on a much, much larger scale.”

While the company works on damage control and assessing cleanup costs, for some customers it’s a waiting game.

“I think that people just need to, unfortunately, sit back, make sure that they’re protecting themselves, and see what the company does.”

Capital One says it will offer free monitoring services to those affected.

