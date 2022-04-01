MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Law enforcement is cracking down on distracted and impaired driving on both the state and local levels this April.

Starting Monday, April 4, Officers from 6 states will spend a week focusing their efforts on distracted driving enforcement, a release said. The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be joining State Police from Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

“Last year, deaths on Ohio’s roads were at their highest since 2002, and we know that distracted driving is a big factor behind this increase,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Distracted driving crashes are preventable. We are asking all drivers to make the choice to keep their attention on the roads so that all Ohio travelers can get home to their families.”

On a local level, The Miami Township Police are partnering with the USDOT National Traffic Safety Administration to keep drivers safe on area roadways, Miami Twp. PD said. During this Distracted Driving Blitz, officers will focus on distracted driving violations.

“Anytime motorists get behind the wheel, focusing on the road should be their only priority,” Det. Sgt. Jay Phares, Miami Township Police Department, said. “Anything that takes your attention away from driving can be deadly.”

This initiative will last through the month of April.

In Trotwood, three agencies are working together during an OVI checkpoint Friday night, April 1, the city of Trotwood said in a release. The Trotwood Police Department will be joined by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County OVI Task Force to conduct a sobriety checkpoint in the area of 5000 Free Pike and 4825 Salem Avenue in Trotwood.

The checkpoint will begin at 8 PM.

The City of Trotwood asks that those who drink chose a designated driver to keep the roads safe.