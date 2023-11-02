Video from a broadcast on the walk to end Alzheimer’s in September

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Residents across the Miami Valley are walking to raise funds for care, support, and services to community members with Alzheimer’s disease.

This year’s fundraising goal is $690,000. So far, $412,508 has been raised through five local walks, by 2,9041 participants, who walked over 4,935 miles.

“We had a tremendous showing of generous residents, families, businesses and individuals who are passionate about ending Alzheimer’s disease at our local walks,” said Chia Menchen, senior walk director of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati and Miami Valley Chapters.

Money raised from these walks helps provide free educational programs and support groups, family and caregiver services, plus research on prevention, early diagnosis, and treatments.

“As we enter a new era of treatment, the funds raised will provide needed care, programs and services locally, as well as advance research toward methods of prevention, early diagnosis, treatment, and, eventually, a cure,” said Menchen.

The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley chapter encourages the community to “keep walking.” Contributions can be made through Dec. 31 by donating to local walks, teams or individuals.

“Our annual Walks ensure that more than 220,000 Ohioans living with Alzheimer’s, and their 493,000 caregivers currently fighting this devastating disease receive the support they desperately need,” Menchen said.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6.5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — a leading cause of death in the United States. Approximately 1 in 9 people 65 and older is living with Alzheimer’s, and 1 in 3 seniors die of dementia.

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter at 937-291-3332 to schedule a care consultation and connect to local resources.

