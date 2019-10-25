Local agencies to take part in National Drug Take Back Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A number of organizations and police agencies are taking part in National Drug Take Back Day Saturday in a national campaign addressing prescription drug abuse.

From 10 am until 2 pm, you can drop off your unused or unwanted prescriptions drugs at various police departments, as well as some Kroger stores and all Meijer stores throughout the Miami Valley and Ohio.

The goal of National Drug Take Back Day is to help prevent drug abuse, theft, and accidental poisonings by ridding home of potentially expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

In April 2019, Americans turned in more than 930,000 pounds of prescription drugs on Drug Take Back Day. Drug drop-off is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck talked with 2 NEWS on Five on 2 Thursday about the importance of safely disposing of those medications, as well as something new they’re collecting this year.

“Everything with the vape pens today, you can put a lot of things in them,” Sheriff Streck said. “We’re already hearing about the effects normal vaping does, so if you want to get rid of them, it’s a good time. Get rid of them, get that out of your house too.”

On Friday, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley will announce that she is teaming up with CVS Health to add free medication disposal units in stores in our area. The company has recently installed 53 kiosks in CVS pharmacies across Ohio.

To find a location near you to take prescription drugs back free of cost and anonymously, CLICK HERE.

