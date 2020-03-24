Local agencies talk enforcement of ‘stay at home’ order

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Before Governor Mike DeWine’s ‘stay at home’ order takes full effect Monday night, some local law enforcement agencies did not rule out the possibility of legal consequences for serious or repeat offenses.

The order includes some exceptions, such as work, errands or travel deemed essential, but all non-essential businesses must close their doors.

“We’ve now moved from asking to basically telling people, this is what it is,” Governor DeWine said at a news conference Monday.

DeWine said he is in the process of talking with sheriffs and police chiefs across Ohio about his new stay at home order.

The order allows people to go out only for essential needs like groceries, medication and care for a friend or family member. You’re allowed to go outside for activities like walking or cycling, as long as you keep a safe distance from others.

Workers in fields deemed essential – including health care, transportation and critical manufacturing – are allowed to leave their homes. Non-essential businesses must close their doors.

“Businesses, if you are working when you are non-essential, let me assure you that your employees are going to call us,” Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said at a news conference Monday.

That type of call will lead to swift enforcement, Whaley added.

According to officials, you could be penalized for violating the stay at home order, but the order doesn’t say what specifically those penalties could be.

In a statement released Monday, Chief Richard Biehl of the Dayton Police Department said repeat violators could face legal consequences.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck told 2 NEWS while his deputies will mainly issue warnings, he didn’t rule out the possibility of arrests.

“Hopefully it won’t come to that,” Streck said. “I think most agencies would look at alternative means as far as summons or citations, but if you get the right situation and the right set of circumstances, somebody could be arrested.”

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak told 2 NEWS he only envisions his deputies taking enforcement action for violations of the order that threaten public safety.

“We are noi going to be stopping people and asking them where they’re going or what they’re doing,” Duchak said. “We trust people’s common sense. There is a common sense exception in the order.”

Restaurants are allowed to stay open for carryout and delivery orders, and you can still leave your home to pick up those meals.

Below is the full text of the governor’s stay at home order, which includes a list of the types of businesses deemed essential: