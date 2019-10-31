Miami Valley addiction treatment center receives national nonprofit’s recognition

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local treatment center is being recognized as one of the most innovative programs in the state.

The CEO and Medical Director of OneFifteen, Marti Taylor, said it’s their continuum of recovery on one campus that makes them stand out from other treatment programs and they still have a few more programs to debut.

Thursday marked just 13 days since opening their Outpatient clinic, and Taylor said nearly 400 people have already used OneFifteen to help overcome their addiction.

“There are a number of individuals who are suffering, but within that, there’s so much inspiration to say, how can we help these individuals,” said Taylor.

This week, Taylor accepted one of Ohio’s seventeen Innovation Now recognition from the Addiction Policy Forum.

The Addiction Policy Forum is a leading national nonprofit that recognized OneFifteen in its Ohio Innovations to Address Addiction report, which spotlights innovative programs that address addiction and provide support for families and communities.

Taylor told 2NEWS it’s their holistic approach that sets them apart.

“It’s a bit unique having every level of care available on one campus,” said Taylor. “But in addition to that, we do our work in what we call a learning health system. Every day we’re learning, every day we’re growing, we want to be able to learn what it is that we can best do as clinicians, as teams to best help people move into recovery and stay in sustained recovery.”

In 2017, Ohio had the second highest overdose rate in the country.

Since then, Taylor said Montgomery County has made great strides in fighting the opioid epidemic, as they have learned creative ways to treat patients.

At OneFifteen, that means opening different centers on one campus with small details like using recliners and non-hospital beds to make recovery more comfortable making a huge difference.

“We will have our Crisis Stabilization Unit open within the next 30-45 days, and then beyond that, we will open our Inpatient residential beds and next summer we will open our recovery housing,” said Taylor.