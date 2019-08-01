Local activists talk new narcotics intel center, recovery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Local recovery leaders say they’re optimistic about the creation of an intelligence center to crack down on drug trafficking, but they also want to focus on helping addicts over the long term.

Governor Mike DeWine has signed an executive order to create the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center, where criminal intelligence analysts and computer forensic specialists will work to stop drug trafficking operations.

“These days, drug traffickers are now using technology more advanced and more advanced,” Gov. DeWine said.

Local leaders involved with recovery told 2 NEWS they believe creating the center is an important step.

“When I hear that a whole certain amount of fentanyl that could kill 400,000 people has been taken off the street, that’s a big deal,” said Lori Erion, founding president and CEO for Families of Addicts. “Is there another shipment right behind it? Most likely.”

Erion, whose group is hosting its annual Rally 4 Recovery in downtown Dayton August 25, said that’s why she believes cutting off the supply is just one piece of the puzzle.

“More law enforcement – I’ve seen it before – it never stopped me from getting anything,” said Billy Brokschmidt, an Ohio peer supporter with Families of Addicts who has previously struggled with opiate and heroin addiction. “Does that mean it won’t make any impact at all? I’m sure that’s not the case. I’m sure something will come of it.”

It will cost roughly $3 million per year to operate the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center, according to officials.

Brokschmidt said he wants to see more funding put toward recovery.

“Getting people clean is one thing, but I want to keep it that way,” Brokschmidt said.

The Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center is expected to be operating at full staff within the next few months, according to officials.

