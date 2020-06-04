Local activists explain why George Floyd protests have taken hold across the country

Demonstrators take part in a protest, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in downtown Los Angeles, sparked by the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after he was restrained by Minneapolis police. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More than 400 protests, rallies and vigils have been held since the death of George Floyd on Monday, May 25. Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died while being arrested by Minneapolis police officers.

Violence, looting and unrest has followed many protests. Over 30 were arrested in Dayton last weekend after traffic issues and property damage followed protests in downtown. The National Guard has been deployed in 28 states while the military has been depoloyed in Washington D.C. According to CNN, there are as many National Guard troops on duty in the U.S. as there are active-duty troops in Afghanistan and Iraq.

A map of every location in the United States where an anti-police brutality protest has been held since the death of George Floyd on Monday, May 25, 2020. Image Contributed/NBCNews.com

Police brutality and race are not new issues in the United States, so why has George Floyd’s death struck such a reaction around the country?

WDTN.com talked to two local activists for their input as to why the protests have not only been so numerous but also large in volume. Dr. Rockney Carter, who is the Pastor at Zion Baptist Church in Dayton and a member of Dayton’s Clergy Community Coalition, said Floyd’s death wasn’t just a trigger for African Americans, but also whites.

“Caucasian Millenials, they have seized this as an opportunity to show their displeasure in almost all aspects in our government as its currently constructed,” Carter said. “Starting with the President of the United States.

“When you see these rallies, there are more caucasian young people talking about equal rights, violence and the police. I believe they know the systemic racism that’s currently being practiced in the United States is inherently wrong. I also believe it’s a referendum against President Trump.”

Bailey Williams spoke to law enforcement and the crowd at a protest in Troy on Monday. The Troy High School and Ohio University graduate – who is also a protest organizer for Black Lives Matter and a law student at the University of Cincinnati – said it’s a question he’s still trying to find an answer to.

“I’ve found myself trying to figure out that question and couldn’t come down to one specific thing,” Williams said. “I got my start with Black Lives Matters and organizing my own protests in Troy four years ago after the deaths of Alton Sterling in Louisiana and Philando Castile in Minnesota. Those rallies didn’t reach the size of the rally on Monday in Troy.”

Williams said he believed Americans may have hit a moment where they are no longer willing to tolerate police brutality.

“The only thing I can compare it to is gun violence and mass shootings,” Williams said. “It seems like after having a long history of these horrible acts, after Parkland in 2018 there was something different in the energy afterward. I think people are fed up. We get it on video time and time again, and it still happens. I think the leadership we are seeing in the White House as well as with some leaders on Capital Hill and in D.C. – there hasn’t been enough push for different reform measures.”

Williams said the Trump administration had walked back various reforms implemented by President Obama after he left office, such as allowing the Department of Justice to review acts of police brutality, as well as guidelines police departments, had to follow.

Carter believed the administration failed in its respond to the COVID-19 outbreak and in its response to Floyd, this led to the historical number of protests that are occurring following Floyd’s death.

“Something different is happening because it’s getting the attention of young caucasians,” Carter said. “They’re afraid of their rights being taken away if you don’t rein in Trump right now. They don’t have confidence in him being able to solve any of our problems, and I beleive the Coronavirus has shown that to be true. So this was an opportunity for them to show their displeasure with their problems with the current administration.”

Solving racial issues would mean “looking behind the scenes”

Williams said living in Troy his entire life, he’s had many conversations about race with people across the political spectrum. He said that’s the discussion that needs to be held for many people to understand why these protests are continuing. While the issues out in the front are African Americans and racism those issues also affect whites.

“It comes down to this – black people are three times more likely to be shot and killed by police, but nobody is exempt from police brutality,” Williams said. “There are cases of white people being unjustifiably killed by police. We can talk about the way policing had impacted communities of color at large – the over-representation of black folks in prison, the war on drugs – whether that’s a good use of taxpayer dollars. Many of which are going toward prisons when they could be going to programs to help unemployed people and can’t find jobs.”

Williams said getting many whites to understand racial issues is a difficult task. He described it as a barrier between the two groups.

“I think it’s hard for white people to sympathize with what black people are going through on issues of race,” Williams said. “One thing white people can do is listen to how much race has to do with the issues we are facing. There are things, as an African American, I have to be aware of all the time. There are certain parts of Miami County I don’t go to at night, not because I’m worried about interactions with police officers, but with how they would take a black person they haven’t seen in their neighborhood before. They have to realize how entrenched racism comes in many forms, and people clutching their purses when a black person walks by is just as problematic as someone in a KKK outfit.”

Carter said many of the differences between how blacks and whites are handled in society often go unnoticed by whites. One example was Dylan Roof, the South Carolina man who murdered nine African Americans in a church in 2015. Carter said police had orders to shoot on sight when they came upon Roof following his mass-murder, but he was apprehended and put in a bulletproof vest upon arrest. He believed that wouldn’t be the case if an African American had committed such a mass-shooting

“I was in that church a week before he did it,” Carter said. “He fled, he was armed and the call was made that he was dangerous and to shoot on sight. When (police) encountered him, they put a bullet proof vest on him and took him in. If you’re an African American that makes you mad.”

Understanding racism means having to be willing to open your mind and walk in someone else’s shoes, according to Carter. He said it also means seeing incidents involving race as not just as an anecdotal incident, but as a way of life for African Americans.

“This is what empathy is all about,” Carter said. Until you start looking behind the sccenes, you won’t know why. We are talking about racial disparity in every way of life and it being taken as a given. Before you can cast judgment, you have to put yourself in (my shoes), and then my father’s shoes, and then back to my grandfather’s shoes, Then maybe you would think a little bit differently.”

Williams said he would be part of another protest planned in Troy on Thursday. For the latest on George Floyd and protests across the country, read WDTN.com.