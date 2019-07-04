Local 8-year-old dies in ATV accident in West Virginia

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) -A local 8-year-old died while on vacation with his Dad in an ATV accident, according to Valley View Schools.

Bryston Keating was entering the second grade in the district who was involved in soccer, baseball, and 4-H. Keating’s mother is a high school math teacher and father is an assistant football coach.

“This is a tragic event for the entire Keating family and the entire community,” the school district tells 2 NEWS. “However, this is a strong community and we will make sure they have everything they need moving forward.”

A vigil was held in Keating’s honor Wednesday night. Funeral arrangements are still being made. Grief counselors will also be provided.

It is with heavy heart that we report that 8 year old Bryston Keating passed away this morning due to injuries sustained… Posted by Valley View School District on Thursday, July 4, 2019

