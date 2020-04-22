Local 7th grader’s class project grows into large community donation

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) — A Bellbrook Middle School student’s project has turned into a community effort of giving back during the coronavirus pandemic.

Seventh grader Ben Froehlich set up a virtual donation drive for the Bellbrook Sugarcreek Family Resource Center.

Families willing to give can sign up online. Ben brings them a box to fill with donations, then picks it back up before delivering it to the Family Resource Center.

The drive started as a simple class project to earn five hours of service. The 13-year-old has clocked nearly 40 hours and counting.

“On the first night, within 20 minutes we got like one person to sign up, and I was running around telling my sister. I was so excited, like, one person! Especially in 20 minutes! I thought it was going to take a couple days for someone to sign up,” exclaims Ben.

The responses kept coming.

“Everybody can do something, and it took our son to kind of showcase that,” says Ben’s father, Jim Froehlich.

“I really didn’t expect it to blow up like this,” says Ben.

Before he knew it, more than 50 families had signed up to give, and donations took over his family’s dining room table, collecting more than 1,500 items so far.

“We’ve been shocked too. It’s not just– I thought, you know, a couple items in the box, but he’s getting boxes that are overflowing and additional products outside the box.that he’s having to put in there. So the generosity has just been amazing,” says Ben’s mother, Jan Froehlich.

Ben has collected so many donations that he’s had to go to the Family Resource Center every day to drop them off.

“They were completely overwhelmed in a good way,” smiles Ben.

The township and the city are also getting in on the donations with some friendly competition.

“Sugarcreek Township– They challenged city of Bellbrook to also donate,” says Ben.

The need is apparent, and the need will be there for a while. If the willingness to donate continues, Ben says he won’t stop either.

“As long as people are still signing up to donate, I’ll still go drop off a box and pick it up,” says Ben.

For information on how you can donate, click here.