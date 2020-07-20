Local 6-year-old plays role in Ron Howard movie

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — A Moraine six-year-old earned a big role in director Ron Howard’s latest film.

Hunter Evers plays toddler J.D. Vance in Hillbilly Elegy. The movie is based on the author’s bestselling book about Appalachian values and growing up in Middletown.

“I was super nervous for him, and a lot of it’s because I had no idea what to expect,” says Hunter’s mom, Lisa Evers.

Ron Howard and his crew shot scenes of the movie in Middletown in August. Hunter spent two days filming.

“[Ron] was amazing with the kids. Before they did the kids’ scene together, he came in and sat down and went over their lines with them, made sure they understood everything, made sure they didn’t have any questions,” Lisa describes Hunter working with Ron Howard.

“There was somebody that was pretending to be my mom,” says Hunter.

That actor was Amy Adams, the first person Hunter and his mom met when they went to hair and makeup on set.

“She immediately striked up a conversation with him about his shirt, and cartoons that he liked, and their love for dogs because there was a dog running around hair and makeup,” describes Lisa.

Bo Hopkins played his papaw in the movie.

“The scene that he did with Bo was a really intense scene,” says Lisa.

After filming, Hunter got a sneak peek.

“My favorite part was watching my movie. I got to watch it on someone’s computer,” states Hunter.

Reviews won’t be out until the movie premieres, but Hunter has his own critique.

“Well I think I was good,” says Hunter.

Hillbilly Elegy is set to premiere on Netflix this November.