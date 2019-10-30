Loaded firearm discovered at Dayton International Airport

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A loaded firearm was discovered by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents at Dayton International Airport Wednesday morning, according to TSA.

A passenger’s carry-on bag contained the loaded Taurus .357 Magnum at the security checkpoint at around 5 am Wednesday. TSA then alerted police, who took possession of the bag and the passenger was escorted out of the checkpoint area.

TSA says that firearms can be transported in checked bags, but are not allowed in carry-on bags. Passengers should check their bags for dangerous weapons or items that are not allowed before arriving at the airport, TSA said.

“Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the checkpoint,” Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson, said. “Our advice is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items.”

Eight firearms have been detected at the Dayton International Airport’s security checkpoints in 2019. Nine were detected in 2018.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.