Lizzo sends lunch to Grandview Medical Center staff in Dayton

FILE – This Sept. 18, 2019 file photo shows Lizzo performing at The Met in Philadelphia. Lizzo earned eight Grammy Award nominations, Wednesday, Nov. 20, making her the show’s top-nominated act. The 62nd Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Singer-songwriter Lizzo is treating the staff of Grandview Medical Center to lunch.

The pop sensation and Grammy winner has been sending meals to medical staff across the country at a time when they’re working long hours and dealing with equipment shortages because of coronavirus.

Kettering Health Network posted the video on their social media, saying, “It’s not every day a 3-time Grammy winner and SUPERSTAR treats you to lunch. THANK YOU Lizzo for recognizing the team at Grandview Medical Center, sending Dayton some love, and making all our days a little brighter during this pandemic.”

In a video message shared with the hospital, she said, “Hello Grandview Medical Center! It’s Lizzo, and I just wanted to say thank you, a thousand times thank you, for all of the hard work that you guys have been doing during this pandemic. We are trying to stay inside and we are thinking of you and praying for you guys every day, but I wanted to do a little bit more than that and send you guys a treat. Hope you guys enjoy your food, I hope it puts a smile on your face and I hope that you guys have a moment of appreciation, or, that you feel the appreciation from me and all the people around the world who are thinking of you 24/7. So if you need anything else, let me know, but other than that have a great day and just know that I love you.”