Xenia Board of Education held special meeting to discuss Five Year Forecast

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The Xenia Board of Education held a special meeting Monday to discuss the districts Five Year Forecast.
The board held the meeting via Zoom to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The public were allowed to participate.
Board meeting agendas can be found on the district’s website, here.
