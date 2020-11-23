Xenia Board of Education held special meeting to discuss Five Year Forecast

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The Xenia Board of Education held a special meeting Monday to discuss the districts Five Year Forecast.

The board held the meeting via Zoom to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The public were allowed to participate.

Board meeting agendas can be found on the district’s website, here.

