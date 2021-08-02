Live performances, music, and dancing bringing people downtown

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As a push to bring more people to Dayton, downtown will be filled with music, dancing, and live performances this weekend.

Art in the City is back for its fifth year. It’s part of the Downtown Dayton Partnership’s Summer in the City series to enliven the downtown region and draw more people into the city.

“Dayton has a lot when it comes to arts and entertainment so this is a perfect opportunity for people to come down,” said Danny Voris, a classical guitarist who will be performing at Art in the City.

Art in the City takes place August 7 starting at 11 a.m. at various venues throughout downtown, including the Schuster Center, Arts Annex and Courthouse Square.

“Every corner in between you will see another arts experience,” said Holly Wiggins, Community and Corporate Social Responsibility Director for AES Ohio.

It’s also somewhat of a comeback celebration for artists.

“This is coming back live and in person. It’s not a virtual experience like we had last year,” said Wiggins. “This is about reminding yourself what it is we’ve been missing for the last 18 months.”

Vanessa Wolf and Isaac Jones with the Dayton Ballet and Dayton Dance Initiative will be performing during Art in the City.

“Together we’re going to be performing three different duets. One is a romantic classic ballet piece, one is a more jazzy sassy kind of duet, and then the last one is more contemporary,” said Wolf.

Both dancers say they’re looking forward to a live audience.

“Nothing beats live theater in my opinion. Nothing beats that energy and the applause and the excitement from the audience because you can watch dance on video but it just not the same feeling as performing live so I think we’re really looking forward to getting that feeling back,” said Jones.

Art in the City kicks off with a preview part Friday, August 6.