DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The performance schedule is out for the Centerville Uptown Music Series!

This summer, you can see live performances throughout the season on the northeast patio at the corner of Main Street and Franklin Street, near Graeter’s Ice Cream and City Barbeque. These performances will run from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., the release said.

“We are excited to introduce this new series to the community,” said Community Resources Coordinator Drew Simon. “Music has the power to bring people together, and we believe that this series will do just that. We are grateful to our sponsors, including Minuteman Press of Centerville, City Barbeque and Bethany Village, for their support in making this event possible.”

Performances include the following:

May 5: Felt Frog Society

Felt Frog Society May 19: Innovation Trio

Innovation Trio June 2: The Unity Sax Quartet

The Unity Sax Quartet June 16: Noele Grace Music

Noele Grace Music June 30: The Unity Sax Quartet

The Unity Sax Quartet July 7: The Shady Pine Band

The Shady Pine Band July 21: Brockman Brothers

Brockman Brothers August 4: Alexis Gomez

Alexis Gomez August 18: Innovation Trio

Innovation Trio September 1: Noele Grace Music

Noele Grace Music September 15: Brockman Brothers

Brockman Brothers September 29: Felt Frog Society