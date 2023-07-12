DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County Public Health is opening the first of four new food pantries this July.

According to a release, Little Pantry will open on Friday, July 14 at 25 South Central Avenue in Fairborn. The unveiling of the new food pantry will be held alongside a Backyard BBQ event hosted by SafeTrade from 1 to 4 p.m.

Individuals that attend the unveiling are encouraged to bring donations of non-perishable goods to stock the pantry including non-perishable canned goods, home supplies and hygiene products.

Three more food pantries will come to Greene County this summer, including locations in both Xenia and Jamestown. The locations will be unveiled once locations and dates are confirmed.