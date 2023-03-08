DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Little Miami Middle School student was arrested at school on Wednesday, March 8.

According to Little Miami Schools, a student allegedly had live ammunition and made generic safety threats to the school. No firearm was found and police determined there was no credible or active threat to the building.

The student was arrested by the Hamilton Township Police Department on Wednesday.

The district said, “Little Miami has absolutely zero tolerance for having these unsafe and inappropriate items on any of our campuses… disciplinary action will be taken as appropriate.”

Little Miami administration is working with the Hamilton Township Police Department to further investigate this incident.

Parents and guardians were asked to speak to their students about these kinds of behaviors. The district also urged them to keep ammunition, firearms and other items locked and out of reach.

If you see or hear concerning comments or behavior, the district asks you to notify law enforcement, building administration or counselors as appropriate.

Anonymous tips can be reported here or by calling or texting 1-844-SaferOH.