Little Miami River DIY clean up a big success

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) — The annual clean up of the Little Miami River saw a few changes due to the pandemic but organizers still see it as a big success.
Traditionally, the event is one day but instead it became a do-it-yourself event where participants chose a section of the river, the time and day between June 8 and June 20.
Vectren/Centerpoint Energy, whose employees have helped the clean up in the past, sponsored the new format.
Organizers said that roughly 160 people took over a ton of trash, including:
- Eight tires
- A vacuum cleaner
- A concrete medallion of a greek goddess
- A lot of plastic,
- Styrofoam
- Bottles
- Cans
- Folding chairs
- A sled
- Several balls of various sizes
- An OSU cooler,
- Clothes
- A lot of flip flops and shoe parts
Participants even managed to save a bird trapped in a fishing line.
Organizers said that public lands along the riverbank have never been this clean before. To learn more or join in, click here.
