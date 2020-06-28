Little Miami River DIY clean up a big success

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) — The annual clean up of the Little Miami River saw a few changes due to the pandemic but organizers still see it as a big success.

Traditionally, the event is one day but instead it became a do-it-yourself event where participants chose a section of the river, the time and day between June 8 and June 20.

Vectren/Centerpoint Energy, whose employees have helped the clean up in the past, sponsored the new format.

Organizers said that roughly 160 people took over a ton of trash, including:

Eight tires

A vacuum cleaner

A concrete medallion of a greek goddess

A lot of plastic,

Styrofoam

Bottles

Cans

Folding chairs

A sled

Several balls of various sizes

An OSU cooler,

Clothes

A lot of flip flops and shoe parts

Participants even managed to save a bird trapped in a fishing line.

Organizers said that public lands along the riverbank have never been this clean before. To learn more or join in, click here.