HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night it is investigating a shooting that injured one man.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a release Thursday night, deputies were called to the area around 1900 Needmore Road on a report of shots being fired. When deputies arrived around 6 p.m. they found evidence of a shooting but no suspect or victim was found.

A short time late, the Sheriff’s Office said, an unidentified victim arrived at Miami Valley Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury to his wrist.

The case is still under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. WDTN.com is working to learn more and will keep this page updated as more information becomes available.