DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — When the “The Judds – The Final Tour” stops in Dayton, Wynonna will be joined by two of country music’s top performers.

According to a Live Nation release, Wynonna Judd will be joined by Little Big Town and Martina McBride when she performs at Wright State University Nutter Center on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

“What I can think of to say is that I am looking so forward to being out on the road again, and that I am absolutely thrilled to have my friends joining me for this next tour,” said Wynonna.

“I’m so grateful to the fans that they want more and I’m anxious to be with everybody again.”

Little Big Town has been nominated for 21 Grammy awards since they were founded in 1998. The group won four Grammy awards for Group/Duo Video of the Year in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2021.

Since starting in 1992, Martina McBride has been nominated 14 times for a Grammy, but has yet to win. She has released 14 albums in her two-decade-long career.

