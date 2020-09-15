Little Art Theatre to temporarily close due to reduced attendance amid COVID-19 pandemic

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Little Art Theatre in Yellow Springs announced Tuesday that it’s temporary closing due to financial concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a post to Facebook the organization said that it was worried it would burn through its non-profit reserves if they stayed open with significantly reduced audiences. Adding later that it “did not anticipate the public’s discomfort with in-person screenings.”

Staff have already been notified of an indefinite furlough.

The organizations plans to reopen sometime in 2021 and will continue monitoring the pandemic to identify a time when patrons may feel more comfortable attending screenings in-person.

