Litter of kittens abandoned at Humane Society ready for adoption

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A group of kittens that were abandoned at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton over a 24 hour period are now available for adoption.

The facility had to temporarily close their intake and adoption of cats about a month ago after 20 cats were left at the building.

“The cats at our shelter were all up-to-date on their vaccinations and the temporary closing was more of a precaution,” said Brian Weltge, President & CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “After one of the abandoned litters tested positive to an extremely contagious virus, we wanted to ensure we did everything to protect all cats at our shelter and keep them safe and healthy. The shelter has since been reopened and we are back to business as usual.”

Two kittens passed away after catching the virus, and five others were rushed to an emergency veterinary clinic for round-the-clock care. They were stabilized, returned to the shelter, isolated, and continued to receive constant care from the staff.

This litter is now available for adoption, as they have fully recovered and need a new home where they can grow and thrive.

“Your support has directly helped save the lives of these five kittens,” said Weltge. “They are here today and thriving thanks to the love and generosity of our community and dedication and commitment by our staff.”

If you are interested in adopting one of the kittens, visit the MeowZa Cat Boutique by the JC Penney inside the Dayton Mall.

