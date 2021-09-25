Literacy-focused organizations meet in Dayton open house

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Library Books

literacy, library books, library, books, reading

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Junior League of Dayton is hosting a literacy open house on Saturday, September 25 in the community room of Gem City Market.

From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., visitors can browse tables hosted by literacy-focused organizations, a release said.  There will also be crafts and free books for children.

“Our goal is to connect the public with the variety of literacy services and programs available through the amazing literacy-focused organizations in the Dayton community,” said Kelly Kempton of Hannah’s Treasure Chest.

Tables include:

  • Dayton Metro Library
  • Hannah’s Treasure Chest
  • Project READ Imagination Library
  • Junior League of Dayton
  • Dayton Children’s
  • YWCA Preschool Promise Brunner Literacy Center
  • University of Dayton

According to the release, Montgomery County Commissioner Carolyn Rice will also be in attendance on behalf of the Governor’s Imagination Library.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Yale Ph.D. student coming up on $1 million in winnings in 27-day streak on Jeopardy!

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Operation Football Big Play of the Night Week 6: Centerville Elks

Gov. DeWine discusses booster shot for Ohioans, Vax-2-School incentive

DA: Dunmore High School students charged with conspiring attack on 25th anniversary of Columbine shootings | Eyewitness News

Gabby Petito's mom makes bracelets in daughter's honor, says 'celebrate and enjoy life'

More News