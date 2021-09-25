Literacy-focused organizations meet in Dayton open house

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Junior League of Dayton is hosting a literacy open house on Saturday, September 25 in the community room of Gem City Market.

From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., visitors can browse tables hosted by literacy-focused organizations, a release said. There will also be crafts and free books for children.

“Our goal is to connect the public with the variety of literacy services and programs available through the amazing literacy-focused organizations in the Dayton community,” said Kelly Kempton of Hannah’s Treasure Chest.

Tables include:

Dayton Metro Library

Hannah’s Treasure Chest

Project READ Imagination Library

Junior League of Dayton

Dayton Children’s

YWCA Preschool Promise Brunner Literacy Center

University of Dayton

According to the release, Montgomery County Commissioner Carolyn Rice will also be in attendance on behalf of the Governor’s Imagination Library.