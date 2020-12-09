LISTEN: Montgomery County Sheriff warns of phone scam

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff is warning residents of a phone call scam that is leaving voicemail messages in the community.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said Wednesday phone calls are being made to county residents from a caller who presents himself as a “Captain Brad Daugherty” claiming to be from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The caller tells residents they have a warrant for their arrest and that they must pay for the bond with a money order, cash app such as Venmo, PayPal, etc. or pay by another method of payment or they would be arrested.

LISTEN: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam phone calls

Streck said fraudulent callers have been known to clone a phone number to appear legitimate on the incoming caller ID. Often, the phone number may appear to be coming from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, while in fact, the phone number has been spoofed.

“These scammers can be very convincing and while in hindsight it may be easy to blame the victims, please keep in mind that these ruthless scammers are very successful at targeting people from all walks of life and age groups,” said Sheriff Rob Streck.

Streck pointed out the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office never calls residents and threatens arrest for unpaid fines, warrants, missed court dates, etc. Residents who may receive calls such as these should hang up and report it to their local police department.