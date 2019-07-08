LISTEN: 911 caller describes armed robbery at Dayton restaurant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – For the first time we’re hearing a 911 caller describe the moments when several armed men robbed a Dayton restaurant. Those thieves are still on the run after stealing several thousand dollars from the Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant on Linden Avenue Sunday night.

Eight security cameras are mounted on the back and sides of the restaurant. Police are still combing through all the footage to try and identify the armed suspects who forced their way through that side door.

Those armed suspects stole thousands of dollars. Police say an Elsa’s employee was taking out the trash shortly before 10 p.m. when three armed men forced that employee to let them in through a side door.

A 911 caller was held at gunpoint in an office, unsure exactly how many people were involved. “I can’t answer that, ma’am, I was back here in the office by myself with only one of them. They said there were others out there in the restaurant dealing with the other employees. And taking their money out of their wallets.”

Several security cameras may have caught the robbery in action, but the 911 caller says the thieves wore hooded jackets and covered their faces with scarves and masks.

The caller says, “They got everything that was in the bank, probably around three, four-thousand dollars.” The dispatcher asked, “That was from the register or the safe?” The caller responds, “That was from the safe. And they got both cash drawers. Because he was back here counting them out.”

As soon as we get new information on those suspects, we’ll post it online at WDTN.com as well as on our news app.

