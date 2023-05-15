DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have released the 911 call made after a Riverside home caught fire Monday afternoon.

Around 1:40 p.m., Crews received a call from a neighbor saying their neighbor’s home appeared to be on fire.



According to the 911 call, another neighbor was knocking on the burning home’s door, but there was no answer.

The caller tells the dispatcher that there were three cars in the home, but they didn’t know if anyone was inside. Another neighbor confirms that people did live inside the home.

Crews brought the blaze under control and found one man injured inside. Firefighters later found a woman dead inside the basement of the home. No cause for the fire has been released at this time.