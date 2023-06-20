DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sixteen children were taken to the hospital Monday after an incident left many children feeling sick at a Troy swim club.

A woman called 911, explaining that all the kids got sick around the same time, with many of them coughing, throwing up and feeling lightheaded. She said the kids were all around the ages of 9-16.

Medics later took 16 children to the hospital.

The woman also told the dispatcher that the chemicals in the pool had been checked only a minute before with no concerning results. At this time, no cause for the illness has been released.

You can listen to the call in the audio player below. Personal information has been removed.