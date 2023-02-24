DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have released the 911 call made after a man stole cash from a bank in Huber Heights.

Huber Heights police said officers were called to the Key Bank on Chambersburg Road just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday. According to police, the suspect demanded money from the tellers before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction. He escaped with an unspecified amount of cash.

Huber Heights Police established a perimeter and used a K9 crew to track the suspect. Not long after, the tracking attempt was called off for safety reasons, as students were walking to the school nearby.

The employee describes the suspect in a 911 call as a Black man with a grey toboggan, black jacket and tinted glasses. He is also described as being a medium build.

The operator then directs the employee to step out the front door with her hands showing to the officers outside. You can listen to the call in the player below.