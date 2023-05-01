DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Firefighters were called to a Dayton neighborhood Monday morning after a neighbor saw flames coming from a nearby home.

According to the 911 call, a neighbor said they could see flames coming from the home and were concerned the wind would cause the fire to spread.

According to the 911 call, a neighbor said they could see flames coming from the home and were concerned the wind would cause the fire to spread.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, fire crews responded to a home on the 1200 block of Catalpa Drive, near the intersection with Yale Avenue. Crews reported that the home was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival.

No one was in the home at the time of the blaze, Dispatch said. No cause for the fire has been released at this time.

