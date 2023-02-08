DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 911 call has released new details after a student stabbed another student at Cedarville University on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, February 7, a female student stabbed a male student in the lower level of the Stevens Student Center, leaving him with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 911 call explains that the man was stabbed in the chest and bleeding when the caller found them, but he was breathing and conscious. The man was brought to the hospital and released later that day. You can listen to the call in the player below.

The woman was taken into custody by Campus Security and Cedarville Police. Tuesday afternoon, the university announced that the Cedarville Police Department would be leading the investigation with the full support of the university’s Campus Security Team.