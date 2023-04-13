DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 911 call has been released after a City of Dayton worker found a man’s body in the Great Miami River.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the man found the body floating in the river near the intersection of Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and Albany Road.

In the 911 call, you can hear the man describe the body’s location and tell officers he thinks the body had been in the river for a while.

You can listen to the call in the audio player below. Names and personal information have been removed for privacy.