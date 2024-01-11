DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As the Miami Valley braces for impact of both the Polar Vortex and Arctic Blast, some around the area may be looking to find a warm place to go for warming and shelter.

Along with significant dropping temperatures, wind chills and wind gusts around southwest Ohio are forecasted to be intense at times. Our team of Storm Team 2 meteorologists are continuing to track the frigid temperatures to keep you informed.

Especially during the winter months, you are encouraged to check on your neighbors, friends and loved ones to make sure they are doing okay.

2 NEWS compiled a list of warming centers by county:

Clinton County

If you are in need of a warming center in Clinton County, you must call before heading to the center to make sure someone is there and to make the center aware that you are on your way.

Greene County

Along with the John Bryan Community Center and the Fairborn Police Department Lobby, the following list includes warming center locations that people are able to visit during normal business hours. The list is subject to change at any time.

Senior Centers

Beavercreek 3868 Dayton Xenia Road

Fairborn 325 N. 3rd St.

Yellow Springs 227 Xenia Ave.



Community Libraries

Beavercreek 3618 Dayton-Xenia Road

Cedarville 20 South Miller St.

Fairborn 1 East Main St.

Jamestown 86 Seaman Drive

Winters-Bellbrook 57 West Franklin St.

Xenia 76 East Market St.

Yellow Springs 415 Xenia Ave.



Montgomery County

Dayton

In the city of Dayton, there are three warming centers that will be set up for residents in need to utilize.

Greater Dayton Recreation Center, located at 2021 W. Third St.

Lohrey Recreation Center, located at 2366 Glenarm Ave.

Northwest Recreation Center, located at 1600 Princeton Drive

Warming centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 12, 16, 17 and 19 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Residents in search of shelter outside of the available hours of the centers are able to visit a St. Vincent DePaul shelter. Men can visit the shelter at 1921 S. Gettysburg Ave., while women and families can head to 120 W. Apple Street to seek shelter.

—

As soon as other counties release warming shelter details, this list will be updated.